Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker names acting fire commissioner, chief public safety director

Thursday, December 28, 2023 3:46PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker is continuing to add names to her new administration.

On Thursday, she announced First Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy would take over as acting fire commissioner.

Earlier this week, Parker said current Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel will be starting as the city's new managing director next week.

The Mayor-elect also announced that Adam Geer will be chief public safety director.

Geer had been serving as the deputy inspector general for public safety.

