Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker names new managing director for Philadelphia

Mayor-elect Parker names new managing director for Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker has named a key member of her incoming administration.

Parker announced Tuesday morning that current Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel will be starting as the city's new managing director next week.

The role oversees the city's operating departments including community services, public safety, and transportation.

The position is currently held by Tumar Alexander.

Parker says her team is now working on finding a new fire commissioner.

Parker will become Philadelphia's new mayor on January 1, though her swearing-in ceremony won't be held until the next day.