WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker names new managing director for Philadelphia

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, December 26, 2023 4:05PM
Mayor-elect Parker names new managing director for Philadelphia
Mayor-elect Parker names new managing director for Philadelphia
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker has named a key member of her incoming administration.

Parker announced Tuesday morning that current Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel will be starting as the city's new managing director next week.

The role oversees the city's operating departments including community services, public safety, and transportation.

The position is currently held by Tumar Alexander.

Parker says her team is now working on finding a new fire commissioner.

Parker will become Philadelphia's new mayor on January 1, though her swearing-in ceremony won't be held until the next day.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW