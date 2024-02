House fire causes partial collapse, damages other homes in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An early morning fire caused a partial collapse in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section Wednesday.

The Action Cam was live at the scene of a fire in the 2100 block of East Monmouth Street.

When fire crews arrived, they found a 2-story row home on fire.

The fire has also damaged neighboring homes, officials said.

There have been no reports of injuries.