fire rescue

Burn victim pulled from North Philadelphia row home fire

The woman was taken to the hospital, but her condition has not been released.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters pull woman from North Philly house fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters pulled a burn victim from a house fire early Tuesday morning in North Philadelphia.

Witnesses say crews rescued the woman from a second-floor window.

Officials say the row home caught fire on the 3100 block of North Chadwick Street around 1 a.m.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but her condition has not been released.

It took crews over a half hour to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafirefire rescue
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE RESCUE
11-year-old saves student from choking, woman from fire all in 1 day
4 rescued, firefighter injured in 2 Philly fires within same hour
Trenton house fire spreads to neighboring church
Bystanders carry 97-year-old out of burning home on chair: video
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Cold
Space heater safety is crucial as temperatures plummet
Delaware's new indoor mask mandate takes effect today
4 dead, 3 hurt in Philadelphia shootings Monday night
South Jersey Wawa employee saves life of customer in need
Armed robbers steal cash registers from Philly 7-Eleven
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama
Show More
Pandemic presents obstacles for homeless shelters during extreme cold
Preliminary findings on deadly Philly blaze could be released soon
Embiid goes over 30 again, 76ers beat Rockets 111-91
Sheriff: No sign of foul play when Bob Saget found dead
Local hotel offering COVID-19 isolation package
More TOP STORIES News