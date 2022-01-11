Burn victim pulled from North Philadelphia row home fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters pulled a burn victim from a house fire early Tuesday morning in North Philadelphia.Witnesses say crews rescued the woman from a second-floor window.Officials say the row home caught fire on the 3100 block of North Chadwick Street around 1 a.m.The woman was taken to the hospital, but her condition has not been released.It took crews over a half hour to get the fire under control.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.