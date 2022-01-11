Burn victim pulled from North Philadelphia row home fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters pulled a burn victim from a house fire early Tuesday morning in North Philadelphia.
Witnesses say crews rescued the woman from a second-floor window.
Officials say the row home caught fire on the 3100 block of North Chadwick Street around 1 a.m.
The woman was taken to the hospital, but her condition has not been released.
It took crews over a half hour to get the fire under control.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
