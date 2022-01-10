Philadelphia remembers Temple grad, 'Full House' star Bob Saget after his death

The famed television personality was born in Philadelphia on May 17, 1956, to Benjamin, a supermarket executive, and Rosalyn, who worked in hospital administration.
He was raised in Norfolk, Virginia, then moved to Encino, California, before returning back to the Philadelphia area.
He graduated Abington Senior High School in 1975. He was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 1991.
Abington School District released this statement:
"We were sad to learn of the loss of a member of our Abington Senior High School alumni community, Hall of Fame inductee, Bob Saget. Our condolences go out to his family and friends."
Upon being inducted into the school's Hall of Fame, Saget credited his teachers including Mrs. Elaine Zimmerman for his success:
"When I got to [Abington], I had to make up two years of English in one, . . . Mrs. Zimmerman took me as a solo effort in her honors class and would meet with me a few times a week to discuss books she'd asked me to read. Anything by Steinbeck, Kipling, Hemingway I read, and we'd have lengthy discussions about them. Moby Dick and The Scarlet Letter I took rainchecks on.
There went my A, but she was so giving as a teacher and as a person, I can say that she is one of the greatest influences in my life so far. I used to show her Super 8mm movies I'd made and bore her with my 'creative' writing and she wound up suggesting I not go to college as a pre-med student, but study to become a comedy filmmaker. That's dangerous advice for a teacher to give a student. She even wrote in my yearbook, 'To the next Groucho-Fellini.' I haven't yet reached those goals she had helped me realize for myself, but I'm working on it."
After graduating high school, Saget attended Temple University.
Saget was a 1978 alumnus of what is now the Lew Klein College of Media and Communication.
The university released this statement on the actor's death:
"Temple University is saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Saget, a deeply loyal alumnus and member of the University community. A legendary comic and star of hit shows such as "Full House" and "America's Funniest Home Videos," Saget will always be remembered as one of Temple's all-time funniest Owls. His work touched the lives of many and brought smiles to families across the globe. While Saget will be deeply missed, his legacy and overall impact on the entertainment industry will continue to be felt for years to come."
Action News spoke with Temple student Gil Rosen about the loss of the famous graduate.
"Being a Klein student myself, Bob Saget also came here many years ago. It's a big loss to the Temple community for sure," Rosen said.
Saget was best known for his role as beloved father Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom "Full House" and its Netflix sequel "Fuller House."
He also hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos" from 1989 to 1997.
Saget was also a stand-up comic with a raunchy set, far different from his TV dad image. But before moving to Los Angeles and making it big, he started in our area.
Just last week, he shared memories with a Jacksonville news anchor, also a Temple alum.
"We hung by the equipment room" Saget recalled.
"At Broad and Montgomery by the trucks that gave great steak sandwiches," the anchor said.
"They gave great steak sandwiches. Now, I don't go to trucks as much," Saget said.
Tributes have been pouring in for Saget, who was found dead Sunday in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando.
Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use. A cause of death has not been announced.
Saget, who just began his "I Don't Do Negative Tour," had been traveling across the country. He was scheduled to make a stop at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania.
"As a genuine, kind, and always-funny member of our community, Bob Saget will be missed," the theatre tweeted.
Mr. Saget, an Abington grad, had been scheduled to perform at the Keswick Theatre on March 18.
On Saturday night, Saget performed at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida. On Sunday morning, at 3:42 a.m., he tweeted: "Loved tonight's show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this s***. Check BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022."
Saget had daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer with first wife Sherri Kramer before divorcing in 1997. He married Kelly Rizzo in 2018.
