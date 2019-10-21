Philadelphia firefighters battling massive blaze at auto body shop in Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a massive 3-alarm blaze at an auto garage in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia.

The fire erupted around 10 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of South 59th Street.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a building consumed by flames with a large plume of black smoke billowing over the city.





Just a short time after the fire began several of the building's walls collapsed.

Firefighters could be seen on top of adjacent rowhomes.

There was no immediate word on any injuries associated with this blaze, nor on the cause of this fire.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said rescuers do not believe there is anyone inside the burned-out building.

The fire department said the blaze was under control around 1 p.m., but Thiel said there was still a lot of work to do. He described the building as a "big garage with a lot of cars inside."

The fire marshal is on the scene and is expected to remain through the night.

A family nearby has been displaced because a from the burning building fell on their home.

