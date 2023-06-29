NHL Draft: Flyers select Matvei Michkov with the No.7 overall pick

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers selected Matvei Michkov with the No.7 overall pick in the NHL Draft Wednesday night.

Michkov, a right wing, is an offensive dynamo who is equally adept at scoring goals and creating them. He had 16 points in seven games, including 12 goals, at the 2021 IIHF U18 world junior championships. He has 22 goals in 22 games in the Kontinental Hockey League's developmental league in 2021-22. Last season in the KHL, he had 20 points in 27 games, starting the season as a 17-year-old.

The 18-year-old Russian phenom was ranked second by NHL Central Scouting behind center Leo Carlsson from Orebro HK in Sweden among European skaters.

Connor Bedard was selected No. 1 overall by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bedard became the second No. 1 pick in Blackhawks history, joining Patrick Kane, who went first overall in 2007 and helped form the core of a team that won three Stanley Cups from 2010 to 2015.

ESPN contributed to this report.