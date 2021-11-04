mental health

Nonprofit focuses on mental health for Philly youth amid rising gun violence

"Recently, like three weeks ago, I got shot just walking to the store," teen Pablo Moore said.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Nonprofit focuses on mental health for Philly youth

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A nonprofit organization in Philadelphia is encouraging communication and mental wellness in youth through a mentorship program.

The surging city gun violence this year has taken a toll on families, communities and youth. Young people are witnesses, victims and even perpetrators.

Ryan Harris, the founder and CEO of "As I Plant This Seed" in Strawberry Mansion, started the nonprofit in 2012.

"They got the guns and they are killing each other. It's not just a problem that is a parent to the child problem, but this is a community problem that's everybody issue," Harris explained.

"Talk to Me" is a mentorship program for middle and high schoolers who meet at the organization's 'Treehouse' weekly.

Topics change, but the focus is communication, mental health and the reliability of a trusted adult mentor.

"Give your kids a safe space. If you're not able to talk to them, give them somebody to be able to talk to," said 17-year-old Kai Freeman.

"If I do have something to talk about, I can come here. I can call Ryan, I can call any of the adult leaders here. I can call any of them and talk to them," said teen Pablo Moore.

Moore is a victim of gun violence. He was shot in his right hand.

"Recently, like three weeks ago, I got shot just walking to the store," Moore explained. "It's getting to be more every day, but I keep pushing through it because I'm alive so I'm grateful for something."

This experience has been overwhelming for Moore, who finds that talking helps.

He also tries to help others by sharing what he went through, hoping for change.

"If the people in the community don't stop leaning towards gun violence and start putting their guns down, putting them away, turning them in, if people in the community don't start doing that, it's never going to stop. Ever," Moore said.

EMBED More News Videos

"The Great" Season 2 begins streaming on Friday on Hulu, with Elle Fanning returning as Catherine the Great and Nicholas Hoult as the Emperor Peter, Sandy Kenyon reports.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiagun violenceshootingmental health
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MENTAL HEALTH
'You are not alone:' Lane Johnson issues message on mental health
UNC deals with mental health concerns in wake of student suicides
Army veteran using his experience with PTSD to help others
Data shows concerning rise in suicide among Black teen girls
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News