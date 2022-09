No arrests have been made in either case.

2 killed, 1 injured in separate overnight shootings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's gun violence did not let up overnight.

Two men were shot in Cobbs Creek.

The incident occurred on Pemberton Street, between South 55th and South 56th streets.

Police say a 26 -year-old was killed, and a 34-year-old man was injured.

The 34-year-old man is now listed in stable condition.

Another shooting took place on West Girard Avenue near North 15th Street.

A 47-year-old was killed in this shooting.

No arrests have been made in either case.