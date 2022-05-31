fatal shooting

Man killed, bystander critical in West Philadelphia triple shooting: Police

At least 34 spent shell casings were found at the crime scene.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Man killed, innocent bystander critical in triple shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least 40 people were shot and 14 killed in Philadelphia over Memorial Day weekend, pushing the city past 200 homicides before the official start of summer.

The most recent shooting happened in West Philadelphia.

Three people were shot, one of whom is believed to be a bystander.

It happened around 11 p.m. Monday on North 41st and Parrish streets.

Police officers found a 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Police also learned a 29-year-old woman was shot. She had been a passenger in a passing pickup truck on Lancaster Avenue, which intersects with Parrish, when she was hit by a stray bullet.

She is in critical condition at the hospital.

Police say a third victim ran away from the shooting scene and was found a few blocks away by officers and medics. He was shot twice in the leg and is stable.

At least 34 spent shell casings were found at the crime scene.

"Two of the individuals were likely targeted here on location, and one female who just happened to be driving as a passenger in a pickup truck nearby, a distance of a couple blocks, was struck by a stray bullet from this shooting scene," Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said.

This comes of course after a violent Memorial Day weekend.

Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted Monday night, "This violence must stop. Families and friends are losing loved ones, and our youth are having their lives and potential cut short. We must all work together to end this heartbreaking, maddening epidemic and make a safer city for everyone."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiatriple shootingfatal shootinggun violence
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
'Is it worth my kid?' Parents of TX school shooting victim speak out
Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'
Philly woman mourns husband, son killed in holiday weekend shooting
1st Uvalde school shooting victims remembered at funeral visitations
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 1 injured after nearly 70 gunshots fired in North Philly
Coatesville man arrested in murder of 2 women, unborn child
Horse found wandering in Philly's Hunting Park neighborhood
Trenton nurses save kitten stuck in sewer
Cardinals' Jeff Gladney dies in crash; Eagles' Jalen Reagor reacts
Last day to apply for mail-in ballot for NJ primary election
Memorial Day: Remembering those who never came home
Show More
Kapler puts anthem protest on hold for Memorial Day game in Philly
Philly woman mourns husband, son killed in holiday weekend shooting
1st Uvalde school shooting victims remembered at funeral visitations
Crowds enjoy Memorial Day at the Jersey Shore
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky tonight
More TOP STORIES News