Woman getting dog training pads struck by car outside her Lawncrest home: Police

"She was just a few feet away from the front door of the house where she lives," police said.

Investigators say the vehicle was traveling north on Rising Sun when it hit her and kept going.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 31-year-old woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run on Monday night in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. on Rising Sun Avenue by Sanger Street.

"She was just a few feet away from the front door of the house where she lives when she got hit by this vehicle," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Investigators say the vehicle was traveling north on Rising Sun when it hit her and kept going.

"According to the witness, they heard a loud thump, and they realized the vehicle that hit her was driving at such a high rate of speed they couldn't even make out the color or the type of vehicle. That's how fast, according to the witness, this vehicle was traveling," Small said.

A witness told police the woman had just gone to her car to get a bag of training pads for her dog. The pads could be seen scattered across Rising Sun Avenue.

When police found the victim, she was semi-conscious. Police say she was having trouble breathing, and suffering from head trauma with a broken arm.

The woman was rushed to Einstein Medical Center.

Police are working on getting footage from nearby surveillance cameras.