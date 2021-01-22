Police investigate double homicide in Philadelphia's Bustleton section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double homicide in the city's Bustleton section on Friday.
The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. on the 9400 block of E. Roosevelt Blvd.
Police say a 50-year-old man and a female victim were both shot once in the head.
Both victims, whose identities remain unknown, were found by a maintenance worker in an apartment building, police say.
No weapons have been recovered. There has been no word on any arrests made at this time.
