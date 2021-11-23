homicide investigation

Man shot and killed sitting in car in West Kensington: Police

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw addressed the violence in the city following this latest homicide.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed while inside a car in the West Kensington section of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around midnight Tuesday at 4th Street and Lehigh Avenue.

Police say the 28-year-old male victim was driven to Episcopal Hospital.

He was then transferred to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle is being held at Episcopal Hospital for evidence.

No arrests have been made.

This marked the 498th homicide of the year in Philadelphia.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw addressed the violence in the city on Tuesday morning.

"We also have to realize it's not just the number of people that were killed, it's the hundreds of thousands of numbers of people impacted well beyond those who are now deceased, whether it's the neighborhoods family members left behind, children that are impacted," Outlaw said.

Commissioner Outlaw says the department is constantly exploring new strategies for reducing crime.

She stressed that curbing the violence will not happen overnight.
