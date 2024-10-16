Va. man accused of killing couple inside home before fleeing to South Jersey

EVESHAM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man was arrested in South Jersey on Tuesday after allegedly killing two people inside his Virginia home.

Authorities say he fled to Burlington County after the murders in attempt to locate his family.

Officers were called to a residence on Kelly Drive in Evesham Township around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police responded to reports of a man standing outside the home, pointing a firearm at the relative. When officers arrived, the suspect had reportedly fled the area.

Investigators say the suspect was identified as a relative, 49-year-old Amandeep Singh, who allegedly traveled to the scene from Prince William County, Virginia.

Singh was looking for his estranged wife, authorities say.

Police later located Singh in Medford Township on Tuesday. He was found in his vehicle and was arrested without incident, according to investigators.

During the arrest, officers say they found Singh with multiple firearms, including a .40 caliber handgun, an AK47 rifle, and four fully loaded high-capacity magazines.

After being taken into custody, Singh was transported to Virtua Hospital Marlton Campus for evaluation and treatment. Authorities said this was unrelated to his arrest and time in police custody.

At the hospital, Singh allegedly assaulted an Evesham officer by kicking him. The officer was uninjured.

Authorities say a welfare check was later issued for Singh's home in Virginia. There, police reportedly found two people dead inside the residence.

Virginia law enforcement says the double homicide took place Saturday, the day before Singh arrived in Evesham Township.

Authorities identified the victims as 45-year-old Joshua Lee Davis and 45-year-old Nicole Wanda Lynn Davis. Both died from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

Investigators say the victims were married and renting the basement living area of the home.

As a result of the investigation, Singh has been charged with crimes in New Jersey and Virginia.

He was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault on law enforcement, possession of weapons with unlawful purpose, and other related offenses.

An investigation into this incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.