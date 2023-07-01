From Philadelphia to the Jersey shore, festivities kick off long 4th of July weekend

In the city, flags were flying high above a crowd that gathered at Penn's Landing, where friends and families enjoyed a night out.

For some, the holiday weekend began at the grocery store to stock up on barbeque supplies.

From Philadelphia to the Jersey shore, people all over the region began celebrating the Fourth of July holiday on Friday night!

Resident Corey Gregg rode by the event on his motorcycle, and he says it was a wholesome sight he appreciated seeing.

"I'm a vet, so you know it's about what they did for us. What we did for everybody," said Gregg.

"I'm meeting some friends down at LBI (Long Beach Island). We're gonna spend the weekend there, beach day. Hopefully, the weather holds up for us," said Anthony Guilardi from South Philadelphia.

Guilardi said he's stocked with hot dogs, hamburgers, ice, and anything needed for a good cookout.

Fireworks are also expected to be held at 8 p.m. Saturday at Penn's Landing.

In New Jersey, residents got a firework show to kick off Fourth of July festivities, which many are turning into a five-day weekend.

Most celebrators made their way down to the Atlantic City boardwalk on Friday night.

"North Beach Atlantic City is doing their kick-off to summer, and the Steel Pier is also celebrating 125 years here in the city," noted Ben Morris, who represents the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.

For the holiday weekend, Atlantic City officials are boasting several events to lure in crowds, many involving the nearby casinos.

Some people just wanted to enjoy a day in the sand, however.

"The beach was so beautiful, it feels so good to put my feet in the sand," said Kia Mason from Harlem, Pa. "I feel 25 again!"

The action wasn't strictly in Atlantic City, though. Businesses in Ocean City and Margate drew in large crowds as people readied to celebrate Fourth of July traditions.

"It's a family weekend and we're having our son and his family and our grandbabies visit us," said Jules Lieberman from Margate. "The tradition is really the July 4 fireworks."