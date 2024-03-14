Armed robber steals cash register from McDonald's drive thru in Philadelphia's Kensington

Police say the thief pointed a gun at an employee and demanded they hand over the machine.

Police say the thief pointed a gun at an employee and demanded they hand over the machine.

Police say the thief pointed a gun at an employee and demanded they hand over the machine.

Police say the thief pointed a gun at an employee and demanded they hand over the machine.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An armed robber stole an entire cash register from a McDonald's drive-thru in Philadelphia's Kensington section early Thursday morning.

Police say happened at 2:30 a.m. in the 200 block of West Lehigh Avenue in Kensington.

The thief pointed a gun at an employee and demanded they hand over the machine, which had a thousand dollars in it.

The suspect then drove away in an older model white minivan.

The worker was not physically hurt.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker