Police investigating armed home invasion in Evesham, New Jersey

The homeowner reported that a man armed with a knife entered their home in an attempt to rob them, but ran out of a rear door when police arrived.

EVESHAM, NJ (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are searching for the suspect in an armed home invasion.

Officers were called to a home in the Willow Ridge Development in Evesham just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday for a report of a physical altercation.

It's believed the suspect got away in a white four door sedan, which was captured on surveillance. The vehicle was last seen traveling from Buckley Lane onto Clinton Lane and then onto Willow Ridge Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, or the confidential tip line at 856-983-4699.