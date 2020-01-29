Local cat in Super Bowl kitten half-time show

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia kitten will make an appearance on national television in the Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday.Fruit Bat from Morris Animal Refuge will be part of the Super Bowl Kitty Half-time Show, a highlight of Animal Planet's annual Puppy Bowl.The little guy was so tiny and weak when he first came to the shelter, he had to be bottle-fed, while wrapped up in warm blankets, making him look like a fruit bat.Fruit Bat is strong enough now to go head-to-head against other kittens on Sunday.Morris Animal Refuge is even having a viewing party at Devil's Den.You can cheer Fruit Bat on, as well as a shelter puppy also competing in the big game, starting at 3 pm.