30th Annual Philadelphia Marathon draws thousands from all over

Organizers say this is the biggest Philadelphia Marathon to date.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of runners hit the streets for the Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday.

Benard Koech of Kenya ran the 26.2 mile course in 02:14:27. He was the top overall finisher among thousands of other runners.

"Last year I was third, because of the weather conditions, this year I know the course a bit, and was running knowing what's coming ahead of me," said Koech.

The race began at 7a.m. on the Parkway. From there, the crowds traveled by city landmarks and through neighborhoods including Fairmount Park, University City and Manayunk, to name a few.

"This was my first time I've been to the Philly one, I moved to the Philly area from the New York area in 2021, this is so easy. I loved it. I stayed at Sheraton, easy walk, saw a ton of stuff, it wasn't as congested. The city blocked off streets really easy. I loved it," said Sarah Welsh from Hamilton, New Jersey.

There is not only a record number of runners for event, but money raised towards cancer research.

"We've raised over half a million dollars towards cutting edge research, great weather, been fantastic," said Sam Rogers, the Director of Leadership & Philanthropy with American Association Cancer Research. "AACR is just thrilled to be able to partner with marathon for 7th year and give people with cancer connection, give back to a cause that's bigger than them that they care so much about."

From signs, to cheers and bells, many people showed out to help fuel these runners to the finish line - like first timer Nicole Diaz, who was here with a very personal goal.

"It's just more than just running. Every run comes with a life lesson, and today it was showing me that I can do it," said Diaz from Atlantic City.