Runners brace the cold for the 2022 Philadelphia Marathon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Marathon was off to a cold start on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners were bundled up and ready to go.
Marathon weekend kicked off Saturday with the Dietz and Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, the Rothman Orthopedics' 8K and a Kids Fun Run.
Sunday's full marathon kicked off at 7 a.m.
There are many changes to the course including one that isn't so obvious. For the first time people can register as non-binary.
Organizers and U.S. Olympic Competitors were there to great all the runners.
For the full list of Sunday's road closures, see below:
Sunday, November 20
As part of enhanced security for the AACR Philadelphia Marathon, City of Philadelphia's "No Parking" regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 20.
2:00 a.m. Closures
2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)
21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street
4:00 a.m. Closures
I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)
I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)
6:00 a.m. Closures
17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street
18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street
Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street
4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets
Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street
6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street
Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 10th Street
Walnut Street, from 6th Street to 34th Street
33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Chestnut Street
Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street
34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue
Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive
South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive
East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic
Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain
Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue
States Drive to Lansdowne Drive
Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue
Girard Avenue Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street
33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive
Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive
Edgley Drive, from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive
Fountain Green Drive, from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive
Kelly Drive
The Falls Bridge
Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue
Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street
Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses at traffic control points controlled by Philadelphia Police.
Access to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Sunday, November 20 during event hours will be maintained via Spring Garden Street (Spring Garden Street Bridge) to Anne D' Harnoncourt Drive.
Motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians can expect delays when trying to cross roads or streets along the race course. Police will allow traffic through intersections when possible, depending on the flow of race participants. All streets (with the exception of Eakins Oval) are scheduled to be reopened no later than 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, and many roads in Center City will open earlier in the day as they are cleared and serviced. Eakins Oval and Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be fully open to traffic by 5:00 p.m.