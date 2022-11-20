Runners brace the cold for the 2022 Philadelphia Marathon

It all kicked off Saturday with the Dietz and Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, the Rothman Orthopedics' 8K and a Kids Fun Run.

Runners in the Philadelphia Marathon brace the cold for Sunday's full marathon.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Marathon was off to a cold start on Sunday morning. Thousands of runners were bundled up and ready to go.

Sunday's full marathon kicked off at 7 a.m.

There are many changes to the course including one that isn't so obvious. For the first time people can register as non-binary.

Organizers and U.S. Olympic Competitors were there to great all the runners.

For the full list of Sunday's road closures, see below:

Sunday, November 20

As part of enhanced security for the AACR Philadelphia Marathon, City of Philadelphia's "No Parking" regulations will be strictly enforced. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated, beginning at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 20.

2:00 a.m. Closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

4:00 a.m. Closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)

6:00 a.m. Closures

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street

4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street

Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 10th Street

Walnut Street, from 6th Street to 34th Street

33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Chestnut Street

Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street

34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive

South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive

East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain

Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue

States Drive to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue

Girard Avenue Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive

Edgley Drive, from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive

Fountain Green Drive, from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive

Kelly Drive

The Falls Bridge

Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue

Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street

Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses at traffic control points controlled by Philadelphia Police.

Access to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Sunday, November 20 during event hours will be maintained via Spring Garden Street (Spring Garden Street Bridge) to Anne D' Harnoncourt Drive.

Motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians can expect delays when trying to cross roads or streets along the race course. Police will allow traffic through intersections when possible, depending on the flow of race participants. All streets (with the exception of Eakins Oval) are scheduled to be reopened no later than 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, and many roads in Center City will open earlier in the day as they are cleared and serviced. Eakins Oval and Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be fully open to traffic by 5:00 p.m.