Suspect arrested in 2022 mass shooting that injured 9 people in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person has been arrested in connection with the 2022 mass shooting that left nine people injured in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

It happened around 10:42 p.m. on November 5, 2022, near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues.

Police say multiple shooters exited a black vehicle and fired at least 40 rounds, striking nine people between the ages of 23 to 40 years old.

Five of the victims were listed in stable condition and four others were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the victims were patrons of several businesses on the 800 block of E. Allegheny Avenue. When the gunfire erupted, they became startled and took cover inside the bar after realizing they had been shot, according to police.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of Michael Smith-Davis, 25, of Philadelphia. He's facing charges including Attempted Murder, Criminal Conspiracy and other related offenses.

Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for a second suspect, a juvenile, who is currently in custody on an unrelated charge. He is not being identified until he's formally charged.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is holding a news conference Friday morning to provide more on the case.