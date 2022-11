At least 12 people shot outside bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section: Sources

At least 12 people have been injured in a shooting outside a bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

It happened Saturday night in the area of East Allegheny and Kensington avenues.

It happened Saturday night in the area of East Allegheny and Kensington avenues.

Sources confirm to Action News that 12 people have been shot.

There's no immediate word on the conditions of the victims.

It's still unclear what led up to the shooting.

