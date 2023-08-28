Philadelphia Mayor's Race: To debate or not to debate is the question for David Oh, Cherelle Parker

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As Election Day for the Philadelphia Mayor's race is coming into view this fall, Host Matt O'Donnell and the panelists discuss the probability of a Cherelle Parker (D) versus David Oh (R) match-up.

To debate or not to debate -- that is the question.

There are clearly pros and cons for both candidates, with a nod to the changing political landscape as a handful of city and statewide debates were not scheduled in recent years.

The conversation moves to a Franklin & Marshall College Poll sharing the approval ratings of current Pennsylvania politicians, with Governor Josh Shapiro's rating soaring to heights not seen since the 1990's.

Plus a rousing discussion on the takeaways from the first televised GOP Presidential Debate.

Catch the Inside Story with panelists Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Farah Jimenez, David Dix and Ajay Raju.