An Interview with outgoing Mayor Jim Kenney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell sits down for an interview with outgoing Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

It's a wide-ranging interview that touts his wins, and the highlights of his tenure -- plus he addresses his quote from July 2022.

Also, he answers the question will he miss being Mayor?

Then the panelists discuss his legacy - the pros and cons.

They discuss the Philadelphia Ethics Board dropping the case against Jeff Brown's Super PAC and if that derailed his campaign.

They also talked about Penn, the resignation of Liz Magill, the new interim President, and whether donors now will have undue influence on campus policy, curriculum, etc.

Get the Inside Story with panelists Melissa Robbins, Brian Tierney, Mark Segal, and Dom Giordano.