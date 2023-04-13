Two candidates for Philadelphia mayor picked up big endorsements on Thursday, while another candidate dropped out.

2 candidates for Philadelphia mayor get new endorsements, 1 drops out

FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE ENDORSES JEFF BROWN

Philadelphia's Fraternal Order of Police threw its support behind Jeff Brown for mayor.

The FOP announced Thursday it is backing Brown in next month's Democratic primary.

In a statement, FOP Lodge #5 President John McNesby said quote: "Our brave men and women who risk their lives each and every day to protect our city deserve a mayor that has their backs and support."

CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT ENDORSES CHERELLE PARKER

Philadelphia mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker picked up an endorsement from City Council President Darrell Clarke.

Parker was one of several former city council members to announce a run for mayor.

Clarke praised Parker for her consistency and passion for the people of Philadelphia

Clarke says Parker is more than ready to take on the challenge of being mayor.

DEREK GREEN DROPS OUT OF THE RACE

Former City Councilman Derek Green announced Thursday that he's suspending his campaign for mayor.

In his announcement, Green said the city stands at an inflection point and must elect a mayor who leads with empathy and an intense resolve.

He did not issue any endorsement just yet.

Green's decision to leave the race means nine Democrats are now vying for that party's nomination.