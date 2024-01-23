How CHOP's GRIT program is helping young people experiencing trauma

GRIT offers peer support to family case management, as well as their caretakers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While young people are experiencing trauma, more of them are inclined to seek help, according to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Growing Resilience in Teens program (GRIT).

There were more than 400 participants this past year, revealing the city's youngest residents are more comfortable talking about mental health.

"We have seen a reduction in the stigma of getting support after loss. Youth, specifically in high schools, they are more comfortable talking about it," said Dr. Vanesa Karamanian, the director of the Healthier Together program.

GRIT was launched in 2021.

Kids are either referred by a medical provider or their after-school program. CHOP partners with five schools in west and southwest Philadelphia.

It offers peer support to family case management, as well as their caretakers.

At the same time, the School District of Philadelphia is marking almost one year of piloting a program (Krooth) that provides a free, online mental health platform for students.

Krooth provides 24-hour access from counselors to city behavioral health workers.

"This allows them in their own time to go online, to look at things they have issues with, but they're not ready yet to go to that individual," said Dr. Jayme Banks, the deputy chief of prevention, intervention and trauma with the School District of Philadelphia.

As of today, 3,000 teens have registered for Krooth, almost double since the start of the school year.