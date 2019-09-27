Philadelphia middle school teacher charged with child porn, alleged victim was former student: U.S. Attorney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia middle school teacher is facing child pornography charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced on Friday afternoon.

Christopher O'Sullivan, 31, allegedly had explicit conversations with a 12-year-old boy and convinced the child to send an inappropriate photo.

Federal investigators say the victim is one of his former students.

All of this allegedly via text messaging between late June and late July, investigators said.



Charging documents do not say where O'Sullivan worked but we know it was at a school in Philadelphia.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call the FBI.

