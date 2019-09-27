Hunting Park Recreation Center Worker Targeted in Vicious Attack

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the man who attacked an elderly worker at Hunting Park Recreation Center, punching him more than a dozen times before stealing his cell phone.The attack happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.The suspect is shown on surveillance video wandering in the grass near the rec center before walking through the front doors. He casually speaks with the worker who is sitting at a desk, and then moves in for his attack.The attacker punches the 71-year-old victim over and over as he sits in a chair.The two struggle as the attacker pulls the man's cell phone away and runs out of the door. The victim stumbles behind the attacker in one last effort to stop him.Several people who know the victim talked about the incident off-camera. They say he's a nice guy who lives in the neighborhood and has worked at the recreation center for years.Police urge anyone with information to give them a call.