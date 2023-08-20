Suspects sought in smash and grab at Philadelphia Mills Mall

Police scrambled to evacuate the mall after getting the call around 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The search is on for four robbers who pulled off a smash and grab jewelry store heist at Philadelphia Mills Mall.

Police scrambled to evacuate the mall after getting the call around 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

We're told the suspects pepper sprayed the owner and employees of the "Javier the Jeweler" store, and used a sledgehammer to shatter glass and get to the jewelry.

The Action Cam was there as medics treated several people who got maced.

They are expected to be ok.

The store's employees are tallying the losses.