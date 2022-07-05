Philadelphia police searching for 4-year-old girl last seen leaving airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl who was last seen in an SUV leaving the airport, according to state police.An alert sent out by Pennsylvania State Police said Kari Bruce was last seen at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday leaving Philadelphia International Airport on Arrival Road.Police say she was in a 2005 champagne-colored Ford Explorer with a Pennsylvania license plate LVV4405.State police say Kari was last seen with 27-year-old Derek Purnell.Purnell is described as a Black male, 6'1 tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.Kari Bruce has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a pink shirt and black jeans.Police believe the child may be at special risk of harm or injury.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kari Bruce is asked to contact police by calling 911 or the Philadelphia PD Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251.