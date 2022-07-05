missing children

Philadelphia police searching for 4-year-old girl last seen leaving airport

State police say Kari Bruce was last seen with 27-year-old Derek Purnell.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl who was last seen in an SUV leaving the airport, according to state police.

An alert sent out by Pennsylvania State Police said Kari Bruce was last seen at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday leaving Philadelphia International Airport on Arrival Road.

Police say she was in a 2005 champagne-colored Ford Explorer with a Pennsylvania license plate LVV4405.

State police say Kari was last seen with 27-year-old Derek Purnell.

Purnell is described as a Black male, 6'1 tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.



Kari Bruce has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a pink shirt and black jeans.

Police believe the child may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kari Bruce is asked to contact police by calling 911 or the Philadelphia PD Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaphiladelphia international airportmissing children
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING CHILDREN
Police search for mom, daughter last seen in Philadelphia
Missing toddler spent 2 days in the wilderness before being found
Instagram will share local Amber Alerts to find missing children
1 suspect in California baby kidnapping deported 3 times, DHS says
TOP STORIES
What we know about July 4th shooting near Party on the Parkway
'Like the running of the bulls': Witnesses describe scene on Parkway
'I'll be happy when I'm not mayor': Kenney on guns, Parkway shooting
Highland Park 4th of July parade shooting survivors speak out
July 4 parade shooting leaves 6 dead, 30 hurt; man detained
Gov. Murphy set to sign sweeping gun safety law in NJ
Brittney Griner writes letter to Pres. Biden pleading for his help
Show More
Police: Man shot in Old City after road rage incident
Holiday rush causes travel woes for drivers, flyers
Penn's Landing shooting an apparent case of mistaken identity: Police
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
AccuWeather: Turning More Humid, Spotty Storm
More TOP STORIES News