Crews end recovery effort for girl swept away by rain-swollen Chester Creek

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Teams in Chester, Pennsylvania have ended the search for the remains of a 6-year-old girl who was swept away in Chester Creek over the weekend.

In a Tuesday afternoon update, Chester city officials say no sign of Li'najah Brooker has been found.

Authorities say Brooker was playing with friends near the banks of the creek off 8th Street on Saturday evening when she slipped and fell.

Sonar technology was used during the search effort on Monday and dogs trained to track scents were used in Tuesday's search.

Brooker's grandmother, Kimberly Richardson, told Action News this week that the family held out hope for as long as they could and are now focusing on remembering the 6-year-old.

"My emotions are all off hinge. I haven't had sleep. I can't eat. The only thing I'm thinking about is finding her," Richardson said.

Richardson said Brooker was a gift to be around.

"She loved to dance," Richardson said. "She was one of a kind and she will truly be missed in my heart."