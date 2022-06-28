philadelphia navy yard

Long-term plan for Philadelphia's Navy Yard to be unveiled today

Over the next 20 years, the plan will deliver 12,000 new jobs and $6 billion in new investments.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A long-term plan for Philadelphia's Navy Yard campus, meant to bring more jobs and activity, will be unveiled on Tuesday afternoon. After the announcement, a block party will be held, and it is open to the public.

Over the next 20 years, the plan will deliver 12,000 new jobs, $6 billion of new investment, and nearly 9 million square feet of new life science, commercial, residential, retail and mixed-use development.

Action News was at the Navy Yard in March for the groundbreaking of a new research and development building.

There were no tenants yet, but the idea is to have the space built so companies that come up with ideas in Philadelphia stay in the city to develop their research.

The long-range plans will be shared by developers Ensemble and Mosaic and PIDC, which is Philadelphia's public-private economic development corporation and the Navy Yard's master developer.

Organizers say the design and planning process has been driven by more than a dozen minority and women-owned companies, with 49% of total project costs going to those contracted entities.

The event will also celebrate 64 graduates of the Navy Yard Skills Initiative, a workforce training program launched in 2020.
