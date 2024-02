Self-driving, zero-emission van to shuttle people around Philadelphia Navy Yard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A self-driving shuttle is hitting the road at Philadelphia's Navy Yard

The zero-emissions van has been undergoing testing for the past year.

It will initially have four stops across the campus.

The nine-seat, electric-powered van will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.

A human operator will remain behind the wheel to ensure safety.