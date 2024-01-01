Crowds gather at Delaware River waterfront to ring in 2024
Monday, January 1, 2024 3:24AM
The City of Philadelphia is helping you usher in the new year. Action News reporter Bryanna Gallagher checked in with those enjoying the festivities on Sunday at Penn's Landing.
WPVI
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia is helping you usher in the new year.
Action News reporter Bryanna Gallagher checked in with those enjoying the festivities on Sunday at Penn's Landing.
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.