WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Crowds gather at Delaware River waterfront to ring in 2024

WPVI logo
Monday, January 1, 2024 3:24AM
Crowds gather at Delaware River waterfront to ring in 2024
The City of Philadelphia is helping you usher in the new year. Action News reporter Bryanna Gallagher checked in with those enjoying the festivities on Sunday at Penn's Landing.
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia is helping you usher in the new year.

Action News reporter Bryanna Gallagher checked in with those enjoying the festivities on Sunday at Penn's Landing.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW