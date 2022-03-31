officer injured

Philadelphia police officer struck by suspected DUI driver during traffic stop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was injured after she was struck by a suspected DUI driver during a traffic stop Wednesday night, Action News has learned.

It happened around 8 p.m. near Torresdale and Unruh avenues in the city's Tacony section.

Police said the 48-year-old female officer was conducting a traffic stop when another driver swerved into her. The driver fled the scene after striking the officer.

The vehicle was later found near Torresdale and Cottman avenues.



Police say the suspect was arrested shortly after the incident. Authorities believe the suspect may have been driving under the influence at the time of the crime.

The officer, who is assigned to the 15th District, was transported to an area hospital to be checked out.

The suspect has not been identified.


