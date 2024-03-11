Orchestra After 5 concert series playing at Verizon Hall, April 4 & May 2

The Philadelphia Orchestra has a new series of concerts coming to the Kimmel Center with a more casual vibe and an earlier start time.

PHILADELPHIA -- The Orchestra After 5 concert series kicked off on Feb. 1, with Strings and Tango starring The Philadelphia Orchestra's Concertmaster, David Kim.

"This is a really fun and easy way to be introduced to the symphonyorchestraworld," says Kim. "It's a little something different."

It's an experience designed to start right as your workday ends.

"This is supposed to be a more casual, welcoming event," says Tristan Rais-Sherman, Assistant Conductor for The Philadelphia Orchestra.

"We have an incredible audience base, but we also want to invite new faces into the hall," says Kim.

Pre-concert festivities start at 5 p.m. in the Kimmel Center's Commonwealth Plaza.

Live music, cocktails and socializing happens from 5-6:30 p.m.

Then at 6:30 p.m., the one-hour, no-intermission concert begins in Verizon Hall.

"During the concert, there will be a huge, large-screen projection happening above the stage with information about the composers, about the musicians," says Kim.

Once the concert ends, audiences can stay for a little discussion of the work performed.

The next concert in the series is the "Haydn and Mozart Power Hour" on April 4.

"Our April offering is the tremendous world-class pianist András Schiff," says Kim.

"He is actually going to be conducting and playing piano at the same time," says Rais-Sherman of Schiff.

The final concert of the series is Rachmaninoff's "Keys of Fire" on May 2, featuring another world-famous pianist, Leif Ove Andsnes.

It will be conducted by Dalia Stasevska.

"This is Rachmaninoff's third piano concerto," says Rais-Sherman.

He describes it as, "the pinnacle, Mount Everest, of piano concertos."

And it's a new way to experience the Fabulous Philadelphians.

"I guarantee you, once you come in, in this way, you're gonna love it and come back again and again," says Kim.

The Orchestra After 5 concerts will be presented April 4 and May 2 in the Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall.

Orchestra After 5 Concert Series

Verizon Hall (Inside the Kimmel Center)

300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102