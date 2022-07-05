6abc Loves the Arts

Philadelphia Orchestra's Summer concerts return to Mann Center with Harry Potter and Nina Simone

By and Bethany Owings
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia Orchestra's Summer concerts return to Mann Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pack a picnic, grab a lawn chair, and head to the Mann Center. as the Philadelphia Orchestra is staging a week full of outdoor concerts, from film to fireworks and the music of Nina Simone.

The orchestra's annual Tchaikovsky Spectacular has become a beloved summer tradition.

"His works are so joyful, so celebratory for the summer season," says Jeremy Rothman, Chief Programming Officer at the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center Inc.

This year's show is on July 21st.

Assistant Conductor Erina Yashima is leading the orchestra in three timeless pieces. With Cuban American cellist Thomas Mesa performing solo with the ensemble.

"The winner of the Sphinx Competition is going to be making an incredible debut with the Philadelphia Orchestra," says Rothman.

You can pre-order a DiBruno Brothers picnic basket or pack your own.

"Enjoy this incredible music amongst family and friends, under the stars," says Rothman.

With fireworks for the finale.

"It's always a fantastic night," says Rothman.

"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" will play on the big screen on July 23, while the orchestra plays the iconic John Williams score.

"His film scores are the absolute best and to get to hear the Philadelphia Orchestra play these live it creates a completely different kind of experience," Rothman says.

On July 22, the orchestra will share the stage with New Orleans singer, Ledisi, who put out a Nina Simone tribute album.

"Incredible orchestration, sort of a big band style performance," says Rothman.

Mixing a collection of Nina's greatest hits with pieces by Duke Ellington.

"Ledisi's a Grammy Award-winning artist. We now have a Grammy Award-winning orchestra," says Rothman.

The orchestra won for its recording of the First and Third Symphonies by Florence Price, a Black composer whose works were discovered more than a half-century after her death.

During the pandemic, the orchestra worked to get her symphonies performance-ready.

Music Director of the Philadelphia Orchestra, Yannick Nezet-Seguin said during his Grammy Speech, "Florence Price and all the composers who have been overlooked because of injustice it's about time we get them back to what they are due."
--
Philadelphia Orchestra at the Mann Center of the Performing Arts Events | Instagram | Facebook
5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19131

Tchaikovsky Spectacular with fireworks July 21, 8pm
Ledisi Sings Nina July 22nd
Harry Potter In Concert July 23rd
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmann centerphiladelphia orchestra6abc loves the arts
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
6ABC LOVES THE ARTS
Check out live music, light shows at Longwood Gardens Summer series
World Café Live kicks off Puerta Abierta Music LatinX Summer Series
In Search of the Kitchen Gods cooks up comfort food, culture
William Way's 'going home' ceremony remembers lives lost to HIV/AIDS
TOP STORIES
Officers shot during Philly's July 4th celebrations identified
Kenney issues statement on 'happy when I'm not mayor' comment
'Like the running of the bulls': Witnesses describe scene on Parkway
LIVE UPDATE: 7th Highland Park parade mass shooting victim dies
SEPTA Police Chief Thomas J. Nestel III retires effective immediately
Firefighters battle blaze at Skippack Twp. industrial building
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in own driveway
Show More
Highland Park 4th of July parade shooting survivors speak out
Gov. Murphy set to sign sweeping gun safety law in NJ
Brittney Griner writes letter to Pres. Biden pleading for his help
Police: Man shot in Old City after road rage incident
Missing 4-year-old girl last seen leaving Philly airport located
More TOP STORIES News