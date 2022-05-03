Philadelphia is one step closer to relaxed outdoor dining regulations

"Streeteries" gained a lot of popularity during the pandemic. Hundreds of permits were issued by the city to allow businesses to pivot.
But in March, Philadelphia businesses spoke out over new regulations. Many said the $60,000 security bond and other license fees would cost them too much money to keep their outdoor dining structures in place.
City leaders are hoping proposed relaxed regulations will allow more small businesses to turn their curbs into cafe dining.
"Most restaurants could not afford that. You have to have $60,000 worth of financial liquidity in order to get a $60,000 security bond. I think the administration heard that and I think they're going to come back with a zero bond, and that would be a big benefit," said Councilman Allan Domb.
Relaxed regulations for streeteries already has full City Council support.
Right now, it's up to the administration for final approval.
Councilman Domb says there are some concerns regarding adding possible safety barriers to keep cars from crashing into patrons.
Action News reached out to the Philadelphia Streets Department about this issue and they say they are finalizing the regulations and should have more information in the coming weeks.