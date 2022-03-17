Business

Philadelphia business owners not happy about new outdoor dining regulations

During the two-hour virtual hearing, many restaurant owners argued, the regulations will cost them too much money.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly business owners not happy about new outdoor dining regulations

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- About 100 Philadelphia restaurant owners banded together on Wednesday for a public hearing on new regulations around the outdoor dining structures, known as "streeteries."

The hearing was hosted by the Philadelphia Departments of Streets and Licenses & Inspections.

During the two-hour virtual hearing, many restaurant owners argued the regulations will cost them too much money.

"We got building permits and did it proper two years ago. We need to get recertified with updated building permits and go through Arts Commission in addition to L&I to actually have it certified," said Brendan McGrew, explaining some of the proposed regulations.

McGrew, who runs The Goat's Beard in Manayunk, is asking for a more streamlined process that isn't exactly one size fits all.

He and others are questioning some of the fees they are being asked to pay.

"Now they also want to ban propane heat. Electric heat has to be run underground -- it's insane, the cost. For us, we can't do it," added Tim Spinner, the chef and owner of Taqueria Amor.

It still unclear if the new rules will be amended or when the enforcement would begin.

City officials will produce a report based on the feedback from Wednesday's meeting.

You can read more on the new regulations by clicking here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphiaphiladelphia city hallfoodphiladelphia city councilcommunity
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man shot at bus stop during shootout between two vehicles
New details emerge after girl found wearing shock collar in NJ
Man shot in arm after firing at Montco officers, DA says
Court orders Jussie Smollett released from jail during appeal
Child ziplining in Costa Rica collides with sloth
Brush fires send smoke billowing over New Jersey and Delaware
Delco pediatrician draws on past to help kids going through trauma
Show More
US to send military aid to Ukraine; optimism seen at talks
Crews hard at work repairing potholes around Camden County
Changes and challenges remain 1 year after Atlanta spa shootings
Montco father charged in death of 8-week-old son
Pizza delivery driver carjacked by teen; girlfriend, 3 kids in minivan
More TOP STORIES News