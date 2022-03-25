Buddy the cat is 'hanging in there' after vicious attack by 2 dogs in Philly

That's the latest word from the Pennsylvania SPCA about a neighborhood cat who was attacked by two dogs seemingly being encouraged by their owners in Philadelphia earlier this week.
"He remains in critical condition, but we are cautiously optimistic," the PSPCA said on its Facebook page Thursday.
In another update Friday morning, the organization posted video of Buddy kneading, also known as "making biscuits/muffins."
According to the American Animal Hospital Association, "Kneading is an instinctive trait in cats, who often knead on a soft surface, such as a blanket, other cats, or your lap. It appears to be relaxing and soothing-many cats will purr contentedly, drift off into sleep, or simply zone out and enjoy the motion."
"Donate if you can. Send good thoughts if you want. And take solace in how many people across the country and globe are pulling for this sweet boy," the PSPCA said.
The incident happened Tuesday morning on Granite Street in the city's Frankford section.
Video shows two people walking by a home when they apparently allow two dogs to attack Buddy.
One person in the video can be heard encouraging the dogs, saying "good boy," as the vicious attack continued.
"There is a sound heard on the video that indicates they are encouraging the dogs. That continues until a resident of one property comes out and sees what's happening and everybody attempts to pull the dogs off the cat," Nicole Wilson, the PSPCA's director of humane law enforcement, told Action News.
The Pennsylvania SPCA said the six or seven-year-old cat suffered serious internal injuries.
The PSCPA said ACCT Philly gave them Buddy who was sent to an ER vet to be closely monitored.
"The outpouring of support for him has been nothing short of amazing, and we hope to have more news to share soon," the PSPCA's Facebook post said.
Authorities said the suspects face serious felony charges since animal laws have been strengthened in Pennsylvania over the past seven years.
"Subsequent to Libre's Law passing, crimes like this are felonies. Whenever you are putting another animal on an animal -- that's animal fighting," said Wilson.
Libre's Law was named after a Boston terrier puppy who was found emaciated on a Lancaster County farm, but was rescued and given a chance at life.
Anyone with information about this attack is asked to call the organization's cruelty hotline immediately at 866-601-7722 or email cruelty@pspca.org. Tips can be left anonymously.