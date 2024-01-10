Police search for 3 suspects in attack of Philadelphia crossing guard

Police say the crossing guard was knocked to the ground, punched and then stomped after an argument with three unknown females.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in connection with an assault of a crossing guard.

It happened back on November 30, 2023, around 3:40 p.m., on the 2800 block of Cecil B More Avenue in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.

Police say the 29-year-old crossing guard was knocked to the ground, punched and then stomped after an argument with three unknown females.

The female victim received swelling to her nose, left hand, right leg and bruising to her head and face due to this incident.

Police say the three suspects were able to get away.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).

