Woman found dead in vehicle parked at Philadelphia gas station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspicious death investigation is underway in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle parked at a gas station.The discovery was made on Wednesday around 4:24 p.m. on the 4500 block of Germantown Avenue.Police say they found an unidentified woman, approximately 20 to 30 years old, dead inside a silver Chevy Equinox.According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the victim was found in an unusual position, not fully clothed, with bruises on her body."When police and medics arrived on location they found a female inside of this parked vehicle. She was laying on the floorboards of the passenger seat in a very unusual position," said Small.Police are hoping surveillance video will help lead to more clues in this case.A medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.