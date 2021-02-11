death investigation

Woman found dead in vehicle parked at Philadelphia gas station

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspicious death investigation is underway in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle parked at a gas station.

The discovery was made on Wednesday around 4:24 p.m. on the 4500 block of Germantown Avenue.

Police say they found an unidentified woman, approximately 20 to 30 years old, dead inside a silver Chevy Equinox.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the victim was found in an unusual position, not fully clothed, with bruises on her body.

"When police and medics arrived on location they found a female inside of this parked vehicle. She was laying on the floorboards of the passenger seat in a very unusual position," said Small.

Police are hoping surveillance video will help lead to more clues in this case.

A medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiadeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Man dies while fleeing officers; NJ AG's Office investigating
Allentown police ID woman found dead in winter storm
New details revealed after family found dead in Chester Co.
4 family members found dead inside Chester County home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Moderate snowfall expected in some areas overnight
Councilmembers take issue with proposed Philly police contract
Philly officer set to be fired after crashing into home, injuring 2
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
'Hero' officer Goodman warned Romney away from Capitol mob: VIDEO
Philly mayor urged to use Linc as mass vaccination site
Philadelphia Flyers' game against the New York Rangers on Sunday postponed
Show More
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack in trial
Newly-promoted 20/20 EP credits 6abc for fueling journalism passion
Lost your job? How to not lose access to key tax credits
Troubleshooters prompt action against local contractor; he speaks out
Philly Sheriff Rochelle Bilal reflects on first year in historic position
More TOP STORIES News