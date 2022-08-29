Suspect steals 2 Pomeranian puppies from Northern Liberties dog groomer

Investigators say the burglary happened at Spot's Spot Pet Grooming on the 100 block of West Girard Avenue.

Philip Stevenson, who owns Spot's Spot Pet Grooming, says his doors were shattered, his cash register was empty and the thieves stole his two 6-month-old Pomeranian puppies.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a suspect was caught on surveillance video stealing two dogs from a Northern Liberties groomer over the weekend.

Investigators say the burglary happened on the 100 block of West Girard Avenue around 5:45 a.m. Sunday.

"I never thought it would happen," said Stevenson. His missing puppies are named Elton and Marilyn.

"They're brother and sister. I got them together so they could be together their whole lives," he explained.

Stevenson says his dogs were sleeping in the store because another one of his pets was sick.

"I try so hard to protect my pets and other people's pets. I mean, my dogs are my life," he said.

Stevenson says he thought the dogs were safe in the store and their kennels weren't visible from the street.

"They're beautiful, wonderful dogs that I love. Please give them back," he said.

Philadelphia police are now investigating. In addition to the dogs, police say the suspect took $3,000.

Stevenson says he hasn't been able to sleep since his puppies vanished. He's hoping witnesses can come forward and help.

"I've been crying for 24 hours. I would love to get them back...no questions asked. I just want them back," said Stevenson, who added he will give a "large reward" to whoever returns his puppies.