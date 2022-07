Philadelphia declares first Heat Health Emergency of season

HEAT WAVE #3

With a high of 95 so far today we are officially in our 3rd heat wave of the season. Inland areas are all in the low to mid 90s, but a refreshing sea breeze has kicked in at the shore with temperatures down into the 80s. pic.twitter.com/SpDR431Xpm — Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) July 20, 2022

Outreach and shelter for homeless individuals

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Health Department has issued a Heat Health Emergency due to the extreme temperatures this week.The Heat Health Emergency goes into effect at 12 p.m. Thursday and is scheduled to end at 8 p.m.A declaration of a Heat Health Emergency activates the City's emergency heat programs, which include the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's (PCA) Heatline, cooling centers, home visits by special field teams, and enhanced daytime outreach for people experiencing homelessness.Wednesday's high of 96 degrees marked the city's third heat wave of the year.Thursday will be a brutal day with dewpoints into the low 70s, making for that thick air that is hard to breathe if you are doing any strenuous activities. Heat indices will be in the 90s as early as 9 a.m. and touch the triple digits by lunch. We will then see the "feels-like" temperatures peak near 105 during the heart of the afternoon.The PCA Heatline (215-765-9040) will be open from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 21. The hours of operation may be extended if the Heat Health Emergency is extended. The public is encouraged to call if they have questions about precautions they can take and detecting signs of heat stress. City Health Department nurses will be available to speak with callers about medical problems related to the heat.These libraries will operate with extended hours on Thursday, July 21. Cooling Center locations and hours may change if the Heat Health Emergency is extended.125 South 52nd Street215-685-7431Open until 7 p.m.68 West Chelten Avenue215-685-2150Open until 7 p.m.5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway215-685-1973Open until 8 p.m.501 Rhawn Street215-685-0547Open until 8 p.m.4634 Frankford Avenue215-685-1473Open until 7 p.m.2437 South Broad Street215-685-1758Open until 7 p.m.446 North 65th Street215-685-1970Open until 7 p.m.601 West Lehigh Avenue215-685-9794Open until 7 p.m.1333 Wagner Avenue215-685-9156Open until 7 p.m.6614 North 12th Street215-685-2848Open until 7 p.m.6942 Woodland Avenue215-685-2662Open until 7 p.m.2808 West Lehigh Avenue215-685-9799Open until 7 p.m.Residents are also encouraged to visit any of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation's spraygrounds and pools. Residents can find all of the identified Cooling Centers, as well as spraygrounds, on this map or by calling 311.Utility shutoffs are suspended during a Heat Health Emergency.The Philadelphia Water Department was scheduled to resume residential shutoffs for delinquency today, July 20, 2022. Due to the Heat Health Emergency, water shutoffs will continue to be suspended. When the declaration is lifted, PWD will resume shutoffs as previously scheduled.Any customer who received a shutoff notice should pay their bill now if possible, or call (215) 685-6300 to request an assistance application or payment agreement to avoid losing water. Applications are also available at water.phila.gov/cap. Please visit water.phila.gov for more information.The Office of Homeless Services also declared a Code Red that began Tuesday July 19, and will take proactive measures to protect Philadelphians who are experiencing homelessness. Call the outreach team at (215) 232-1984 if you see someone on the street who needs shelter or other homeless services. Call 911 if there is a medical emergency.