Philadelphia declares first Heat Health Emergency of season

The Heat Health Emergency goes into effect at 12 p.m. Thursday and is scheduled to end at 8 p.m.
A declaration of a Heat Health Emergency activates the City's emergency heat programs, which include the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's (PCA) Heatline, cooling centers, home visits by special field teams, and enhanced daytime outreach for people experiencing homelessness.
HEAT WAVE #3— Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) July 20, 2022
With a high of 95 so far today we are officially in our 3rd heat wave of the season. Inland areas are all in the low to mid 90s, but a refreshing sea breeze has kicked in at the shore with temperatures down into the 80s. pic.twitter.com/SpDR431Xpm
Wednesday's high of 96 degrees marked the city's third heat wave of the year.
Thursday will be a brutal day with dewpoints into the low 70s, making for that thick air that is hard to breathe if you are doing any strenuous activities. Heat indices will be in the 90s as early as 9 a.m. and touch the triple digits by lunch. We will then see the "feels-like" temperatures peak near 105 during the heart of the afternoon.
Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's (PCA) Heatline
The PCA Heatline (215-765-9040) will be open from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 21. The hours of operation may be extended if the Heat Health Emergency is extended. The public is encouraged to call if they have questions about precautions they can take and detecting signs of heat stress. City Health Department nurses will be available to speak with callers about medical problems related to the heat.
Cooling Centers
Libraries
These libraries will operate with extended hours on Thursday, July 21. Cooling Center locations and hours may change if the Heat Health Emergency is extended.
Lucien E. Blackwell Regional Library
125 South 52nd Street
215-685-7431
Open until 7 p.m.
Joseph E. Coleman Regional Library
68 West Chelten Avenue
215-685-2150
Open until 7 p.m.
Blanche A. Nixon Cobbs Creek Library
5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway
215-685-1973
Open until 8 p.m.
Fox Chase Library
501 Rhawn Street
215-685-0547
Open until 8 p.m.
Frankford Library
4634 Frankford Avenue
215-685-1473
Open until 7 p.m.
Fumo Family Library
2437 South Broad Street
215-685-1758
Open until 7 p.m.
Haddington Library
446 North 65th Street
215-685-1970
Open until 7 p.m.
Lillian Marrero Library (meeting room only)
601 West Lehigh Avenue
215-685-9794
Open until 7 p.m.
Logan Library
1333 Wagner Avenue
215-685-9156
Open until 7 p.m.
Oak Lane Library
6614 North 12th Street
215-685-2848
Open until 7 p.m.
Paschalville Library
6942 Woodland Avenue
215-685-2662
Open until 7 p.m.
Widener Library
2808 West Lehigh Avenue
215-685-9799
Open until 7 p.m.
Pools and Spraygrounds
Residents are also encouraged to visit any of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation's spraygrounds and pools.
Residents can find all of the identified Cooling Centers, as well as spraygrounds, on this map or by calling 311.
Utility Shutoffs
Utility shutoffs are suspended during a Heat Health Emergency.
The Philadelphia Water Department was scheduled to resume residential shutoffs for delinquency today, July 20, 2022. Due to the Heat Health Emergency, water shutoffs will continue to be suspended. When the declaration is lifted, PWD will resume shutoffs as previously scheduled.
Any customer who received a shutoff notice should pay their bill now if possible, or call (215) 685-6300 to request an assistance application or payment agreement to avoid losing water. Applications are also available at water.phila.gov/cap. Please visit water.phila.gov for more information.
Outreach and shelter for homeless individuals
The Office of Homeless Services also declared a Code Red that began Tuesday July 19, and will take proactive measures to protect Philadelphians who are experiencing homelessness. Call the outreach team at (215) 232-1984 if you see someone on the street who needs shelter or other homeless services. Call 911 if there is a medical emergency.