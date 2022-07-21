Heat Health Emergency extended through Sunday for Philadelphia

The Heat Health Emergency went into effect at 12 p.m. Thursday and is scheduled to end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
A declaration of a Heat Health Emergency activates the City's emergency heat programs, which include the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's (PCA) Heatline, cooling centers, home visits by special field teams, and enhanced daytime outreach for people experiencing homelessness.
Thursday was a brutal day with dewpoints into the low 70s, making for that thick air that is hard to breathe if you are doing any strenuous activities. Heat indices touched the triple digits by lunch.
"Just trying to drink water, stay indoors as much as possible. When we do go out, pack backpack full of water," said Zach Travis.
Medical professionals are warning that anyone could get heat stroke when it's so hot outside.
Here are some symptoms to look out for:
"Hot, dry, damp skin or red skin, fast, strong pulses, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, losing consciousness or passing out," said Registered Nurse Cydni Walker. "Those will all be symptoms that should alert someone to seek medical attention."
Dr. Angelee Gerovasiliou, with the Prospect Park Veterinary Clinic, is reminding pet owners to also be on alert.
"Get them a wet towel, cold water, and wrap them in that cold blanket or towel. It's a lot hotter on the asphalt," said Gerovasiliou. "I think a good guideline is: if it's too hot for your feet, without any shoes, barefoot, then it's not advisable to have your dogs walking on that asphalt."
And when the temperature goes up, so does the cost of electricity bills. PECO recommends turning off all unnecessary lights and devices, keeping the thermostat at a constant temperature and using portable fans to keep fresh air circulating.
"Keep those shades and blinds and curtains closed," said PECO spokesperson Madison Mozer. "That just acts as an extra layer of insulation, especially when the sun is out, to keep the heat out."
Philadelphia Corporation for Aging's (PCA) Heatline
The PCA Heatline (215-765-9040) will be open until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 21. It will be open again between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The public is encouraged to call if they have questions about precautions they can take and detecting signs of heat stress. City Health Department nurses will be available to speak with callers about medical problems related to the heat.
Cooling Centers
Libraries
These libraries will operate with extended hours through Sunday, July 24. Cooling Center locations and hours may change if the Heat Health Emergency is extended.
Lucien E. Blackwell Regional Library
125 South 52nd Street
215-685-7431
Open until 7 p.m.
Joseph E. Coleman Regional Library
68 West Chelten Avenue
215-685-2150
Open until 7 p.m.
Blanche A. Nixon Cobbs Creek Library
5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway
215-685-1973
Open until 8 p.m.
Fox Chase Library
501 Rhawn Street
215-685-0547
Open until 8 p.m.
Frankford Library
4634 Frankford Avenue
215-685-1473
Open until 7 p.m.
Fumo Family Library
2437 South Broad Street
215-685-1758
Open until 7 p.m.
Haddington Library
446 North 65th Street
215-685-1970
Open until 7 p.m.
Lillian Marrero Library (meeting room only)
601 West Lehigh Avenue
215-685-9794
Open until 7 p.m.
Logan Library
1333 Wagner Avenue
215-685-9156
Open until 7 p.m.
Oak Lane Library
6614 North 12th Street
215-685-2848
Open until 7 p.m.
Paschalville Library
6942 Woodland Avenue
215-685-2662
Open until 7 p.m.
Widener Library
2808 West Lehigh Avenue
215-685-9799
Open until 7 p.m.
Pools and Spraygrounds
Residents are also encouraged to visit any of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation's spraygrounds and pools.
Residents can find all of the identified Cooling Centers, as well as spraygrounds, on this map or by calling 311.
Utility Shutoffs
Utility shutoffs are suspended during a Heat Health Emergency.
The Philadelphia Water Department was scheduled to resume residential shutoffs for delinquency on July 20, 2022. Due to the Heat Health Emergency, water shutoffs will continue to be suspended. When the declaration is lifted, PWD will resume shutoffs as previously scheduled.
Any customer who received a shutoff notice should pay their bill now if possible, or call (215) 685-6300 to request an assistance application or payment agreement to avoid losing water. Applications are also available at water.phila.gov/cap. Please visit water.phila.gov for more information.
Outreach and shelter for homeless individuals
The Office of Homeless Services also declared a Code Red that began Tuesday, July 19, and will take proactive measures to protect Philadelphians who are experiencing homelessness. Call the outreach team at (215) 232-1984 if you see someone on the street who needs shelter or other homeless services. Call 911 if there is a medical emergency.