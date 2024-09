3 juveniles hit by vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia; 1 victim critically injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three pedestrians are injured after being struck by a vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of 68th Street & Woodland Avenue.

Police say the victims are all juveniles and at least one of them is in critical condition.

The driver remained at the scene.

Police have not released further information on the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.