Man run over while doing tests on underground storage tanks at Sunoco in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after being run over in a Sunoco parking lot in Philadelphia.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday at the Sunoco in the 7200 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Philadelphia police said a 29-year-old pedestrian was sitting next to a yellow cone while doing a test in the underground storage tanks when a Jeep Grand Cherokee pulling into the parking lot and ran the man over.

The victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in critical condition.

The driver, a 42-year-old man, remained at the scene and the investigation is being handled by the Crash Investigation Division.

