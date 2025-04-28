24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man run over while doing tests on underground storage tanks at Sunoco in Philadelphia

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, April 28, 2025 1:25PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in critical condition after being run over in a Sunoco parking lot in Philadelphia.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. on Sunday at the Sunoco in the 7200 block of Torresdale Avenue.

Philadelphia police said a 29-year-old pedestrian was sitting next to a yellow cone while doing a test in the underground storage tanks when a Jeep Grand Cherokee pulling into the parking lot and ran the man over.

The victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in critical condition.

The driver, a 42-year-old man, remained at the scene and the investigation is being handled by the Crash Investigation Division.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW