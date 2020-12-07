Port Richmond grandmother receives new roof thanks to community police officers

Community Officers Cynthia Padua and her partner Ryan Barksdale surprised a Philadelphia resident with a new roof.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A grandmother's heartbreak turned into hope on Belgrade Street in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section. Hatixhe Haliti has been through an ordeal to fix her sunken roof.She was scammed out $500. The roofer she hired made off with the money and ignored her calls.Haliti filed a police report back in October."Every night I went home when it was raining and I couldn't stop thinking about her, like 'oh my gosh her roof is open,' she pretty much has all rainwater on her floor," said Community Officer Cynthia Padua.Padua and her partner, Officer Ryan Barksdale, had been brainstorming ways to help. They asked around and then the cops found the right guys, Clarence E Smith Roofing.On Monday they fixed Haliti's roof as a gift."This could be my mother, my grandmother and have her suffering like this. We'll just solve the problem for her," Earl Smith said.The community police officers hope this sheds light that many in uniform also have big hearts. Both officers tells Action News that being able to help fix this roof free of charge was rewarding in so many ways."She couldn't stop hugging us and saying thank you," Padua said.