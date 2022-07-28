Wedding reception fight leads to shooting outside venue in Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was shot during an altercation outside a wedding reception venue in Philadelphia Wednesday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on the 4200 block of Macalester Street in the city's Feltonville section.

Police say dozens of people were attending a wedding reception inside the venue when a fight broke out.

Two women then came outside and that's when a 26-year-old victim was shot in the leg.

She was taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

"Detectives are on location processing the scene, which is outside. We have one vehicle that appears to have been struck by gunfire -- a parked unattended vehicle," said Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The female suspect has not been arrested.

Roughly 50 people were attending the wedding but no other serious injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.