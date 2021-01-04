16-year-old shot in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager is critically wounded after being shot in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia on Sunday night.Police say gunfire erupted just after 7:00 p.m. on the 7400 block of Torresdale Avenue.When police arrived on the scene, officers found the 16-year-old victim shot in the back of the head.The teen is currently listed in critical, but stable condition at an area hospital.No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call Philadelphia police.